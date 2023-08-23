×
Morgan Wade Shuts Down ‘Dumb’ Kyle Richards Dating Rumors After Steamy Music Video

The country singer really was just trolling with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's appearance in the "Fall in Love With Me" music video
Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards in the "Fall in Love With Me" music video
Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards in the "Fall in Love With Me" music video Youtube

Before Morgan Wade released the music video for her latest single, “Fall in Love With Me,” she saw the reactions coming from a mile away. The casting of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards was strategically meant to strike a chord with everyone online who is certain they’ve been secretly dating each other — but the country star meant it in a wink-wink-nudge-nudge way to those trolls, not in the serious way that they’ve been taking it.

“We’re friends. The Internet’s a dumb place,” Wade told People in a recent interview. The video for the Psychopath single played into online rumors fueled by Richards being reportedly separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

“We thought it would kind of be a good idea to poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit… the internet is going to be popping off about this one, I’m sure,” Wade shared in a behind-the-scenes video. Richards added: “Well, if they’re gonna talk, we might as well give them something to talk about.”

Wade hadn’t even seen a single episode of Housewives before she was connected with Richards through Instagram. “The only reality television I watched was 90 Day Fiancé and I had to stop watching because it put me in such a bad mood because I get so irritated at these people,” she added. “But I had never watched the Real Housewives at all.”

Their friendship stemmed from an Instagram Story post that Richards shared two years ago. Since then, they’ve formed a close bond and support system with one another. “It’s just been such a great friendship,” Wade added. “I know that if Kyle vouches for you, you’re a good person.”

Most recently, they’ve been discussing Wade’s forthcoming prevention plan now that she has tested positive for the BRCA gene, which indicates a higher-than-average risk of developing breast cancer. She will undergo a double mastectomy in November.

“She helped me connect with some really good surgeons,” Wade shared. “We were talking about that and then she had the idea of us doing a documentary and following all this stuff, so we’ve been out and about. She’s just really been there for me with all that.”

