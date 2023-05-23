Morgan Wade to Undergo a Double Mastectomy After Testing Positive for BRCA Gene

Country star Morgan Wade will undergo a double mastectomy in November as a preventative measure after testing positive for the BRCA gene, which indicates a higher-than-average risk of developing breast cancer. “My mom had it, and my little cousin is going to get it, but I’ll be fine,” she told Page Six while revealing her decision to move forward with the surgery.

Until then, it’s business as usual for the 28-year-old singer, who received her results regarding the gene while touring in Europe last year. “I’m going really hard up until November, so then November and December, I have off to rest,” Wade continued. “I’m feeling fine; I’m just pissed I won’t be able to work out because I really like working out. That’s my only qualm about it.”

This summer, Wade will play perform at a number of shows opening for Turnpike Troubadours and Eric Church. She’ll also take on music’s festival season with appearances at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits. On Aug. 25, the singer-songwriter will release her highly-anticipated second studio album, Psychopath.

The record, which follows her acclaimed debut Reckless, was previewed with its first single and title track last week. “Regardless of what people say about Psychopath, I’m proud because I feel like it showcases where I am at this moment in time. I have no choice but to be authentic,” Wade wrote on Instagram. “And I have to feel what I feel. And right now, I’m really feeling the music. It’s been a long time coming, but I’m so excited to finally tell y’all that my next album is done!”