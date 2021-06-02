Moor Mother Tries to Commune With a Better Future on ‘Zami’

Philadelphia-based musician/poet Moor Mother — the project of Camae Ayewa — has signed to the storied punk label Anti- and dropped a new song, “Zami.”

“Zami” was produced by Moor Mother’s regular collaborator, Madam Data, and the track is heavy with grinding, swelling synths, although some softer, more ambient tones float above that ocean of noise.

In a statement, Moor Mother said of “Zami,” “Using the lenses of Black Quantum Futurism, the lyrics speak to Time and Space, injustice, racism, erasure of African identity. ‘Zami’ speaks of agency and something beyond freedom. It speaks of another future. It speaks about connections free from the stains of colonialism. It speaks about the expansive temporalities of Afro Diasporan people around the world.”

Last year, Moor Mother released a handful of different projects, including three albums: There was True Opera, a collaboration with Mental Jewelry that arrived under the moniker Moor Jewelry, as well as the solo album Circuit City, and a collaboration with Billy Woods, Brass. On top of all that, Moor Mother also dropped Clepsydra, which she described as “a collection of sounds for writers,” and launched a series of releases with Swedish musician, Olof Melander, titled Anthologia, which will raise money for disability justice.