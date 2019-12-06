 Moogfest 2020 Canceled Due to 'Logistical Reasons' - Rolling Stone
Moogfest 2020 Canceled Due to ‘Logistical Reasons’

Organizers will use break “to investigate new ways of exploring the future of music, art and technology”

ASHEVILLE, NC - APRIL 26: A view of atmosphere at Moogfest 2014 on April 26, 2014 in Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by Alicia Funderburk/Getty Images)

Moogfest 2020 has been canceled.

Moogfest 2020 has been canceled due to “logistical reasons,” organizers said in a statement on the synthesizer company Moog Music’s blog. The festival was supposed to take place April 16-19 in Durham, North Carolina. Ticket holders who pre-purchased passes to Moogfest 2020 can email the company for information on obtaining a refund.

“As an organization, our purpose is to create deeply meaningful experiences and relationships in order to continually enrich our creative community,” the company wrote. “This intermission will be used to focus on the future of Moogfest and to investigate new ways of exploring the future of music, art and technology.”

The festival, which honors Moog synthesizer inventor Robert “Bob” Moog, has been held in North Carolina since 2010, moving from New York where it first took place in 2004, to Asheville, North Carolina where it expanded into a multi-day affair. In 2016, the festival moved to Durham, North Carolina. Moog Music said it will work on a future event, though it’s unclear whether Moogfest will return as a multi-day conference and festival or in another iteration.

“We will continue to support emerging artists, celebrate the musicians who helped shape electronic music as we hear it today,” the company added, “and work diligently to design an event that honors the spirit of Bob Moog and the Moogfest community.”

