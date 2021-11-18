‘Montage of Heck’ Director Reportedly at Work on David Bowie ‘Cinematic Experience’

Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck director Brett Morgen will reportedly set his documentary skills on another music icon: David Bowie.

Variety reports that Morgen has spent the past four years combing through thousands of hours of rare performance footage for the project, which a source described as “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience.”

Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti is among the many collaborators reportedly taking part in the project, with Visconti serving as music producer. Bowie’s estate — which has long disallowed an authorized Bowie biopic — also provided their “support and cooperation” to Morgen’s project.

While no other details about the project were revealed — including title or release date — Variety speculates that the film could already be nearing completion, with a Sundance Film Festival premiere eyed in January.

Reps for Morgen did not respond to Rolling Stone’s request for comment at press time. While Morgen himself has not spoken about the project, his Twitter feed routinely retweets Bowie content; Morgen similarly posts about Nirvana and producer Robert Evans, the subjects of his previous documentaries Montage of Heck and The Kid Stays in the Picture.

Bowie was previously the subject of a trio of BBC documentaries, 2013’s Five Years, 2017’s The Last Five Years, and 2019’s The First Five Years, each providing an in-depth look at the rock legend during a half-decade span in his career.