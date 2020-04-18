Monsta X on Living Together During Quarantine, How New Music Video Can Spark ‘Happiness’

K-pop group, Monsta X, may be stuck in quarantine right now, but don’t accuse the guys of taking it easy. The now six-piece boyband (former member Wonho took a hiatus from the group in October and recently announced he was launching a solo career), say they’re doing their best to stay busy — and to follow the rules — during this unexpected break.

“I’m refraining from going out unless it’s absolutely necessary,” says Hyungwon. “I only go to the dorm and the practice room, and I never forget to wear a mask.”

“I wash my hands a lot more thoroughly now and use hand sanitizer,” adds Kihyun, ever the dutiful one; “I even carry a small hand sanitizer in my bag.”

As for what they’re doing? “I pass my time watching my favorite dramas,” says Joohoney. “I’ve enjoyed watching a K-drama called Itaewon Class.”

The current coronavirus restrictions may have kept the guys are home, but they say it hasn’t totally changed their living arrangements, having been roommates since they were first put together as a group in 2014. “We’ve been living together since we were trainees,” says Minhyuk, “so it’s not boring at all and actually pretty fun.”

The one difference these days: “We used to share food with each other, but now we don’t,” says Shownu, the group leader. “We are now trying to eat separately.”

Between meals though, it’s business as usual for the group, who just released the music video for “You Can’t Hold My Heart,” the latest single taken from their well-received English language debut, ALL ABOUT LUV, released this past Valentine’s Day. The album, the first all-English set released by a K-pop act in more than a decade, debuted at number five on the Billboard charts, making MONSTA X one of only four K-pop artists to hit the Billboard top ten.

The new music video sees the group making a more stylish and artistic statement, with the guys singing in front of a minimalist red set and James Turrell-style lighting, while showcasing some runway-worthy looks and gravity-defying moves. It’s already amassed close to one million views on YouTube just 24 hours after release.

The video is meant to showcase the range of emotions people go through, Minhyuk explains, adding that he hopes it helps to inspire a little “happiness” and clarity in fans during this time. “We all live with various emotions such as happiness and sadness,” he says. “We hope you cherish the emotions you feel at this moment and share all your feelings with the people around you.”

Monsta X had been set to tour behind the new album, with a North American jaunt scheduled to kick off June 2nd in Minneapolis. There’s been no word from the group or Live Nation about the status of the tour, though it will likely be rescheduled if the current coronavirus restrictions continue to hold.

In the meantime, the guys say they’re prepping the release of a new Korean album for May. “I keep writing lyrics for the upcoming album,” says I.M., the lead rapper of the group. “We’re putting a lot of effort into it, so please look forward to it.”

They also hope ALL ABOUT LUV can continue to help fans connect with each other and with themselves. “I often visit our fan cafe and I read all the letters from [MONSTA X fandom] Monbebe,” says Minhyuk, adding that he often hits the “Cheer” button on posts. With all the uncertainty in the world right now, he says, “please value this moment that’s been given to you now.”