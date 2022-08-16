Monsta X Headlines Kamp, ‘Legitimately the Biggest K-Pop Event’ in America

The Rose Bowl transformed into BTSArmy territory during the heavyweight boy band’s 2019 stadium tour. Now, the storied Los Angeles venue is set to host Kamp L.A. 2022 — an immersive K-pop experience, headlined by Monsta X — in mid-October.

On Tuesday, organizers announced the music festival will take place on October 15 and 16, with first slate of performers including boy bands Monsta X, Super Junior, and iKON; solo artists Kai, Jeon Somi, and BamBam; and girl group Lapillus, who are set to visit the U.S. for the first time.

“It’s exciting to take part in the KAMP LA lineup. This may legitimately be the biggest K-pop event in U.S. history,” said Kai, who’s a member of EXO and SuperM, but will perform solo, in a press release.

Although it’s the first K-pop-focused event, the Rose Bowl will also host the Head in the Clouds festival this month. Its lineup features K-pop stars Chung Ha and Jay Park, GOT7 member Jackson Wang, among other stars in the space.

Kamp LA 2022 is being put on by organizers Kamp Global and Eventim Live Asia.

“Everyone in K-pop wants to break into America,” said KAMP Global CEO Tim Kim. “There’s a deep connection between Korean culture and L.A. This was always the place to start, but we are also going to bring K-pop worldwide with KAMP and Eventim Live Asia. We will go to all markets where K-pop resonates — which is everywhere these days. KAMP isn’t just about mega-concerts or historic events — it’s a culture.”

Along with live music, the event is set to feature arts, culinary, gaming and brand collaborations with elevated experience with leaders in Korean media. Kamp LA follows a 2019 festival hosted by the organization in Singapore, which saw the likes of NCT 127, Chung Ha, and Momoland.

Monsta X will return to the RoseBowl for a performance at Nickelodeon’s music festival, NickFest, which they are also headlining. The group also performed at the Kia Forum earlier this summer for their No Limit tour.