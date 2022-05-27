 Moneybagg Yo Cycles Through Women on New Single 'See Wat I'm Sayin' - Rolling Stone
Moneybagg Yo Cycles Through Women on New Single ‘See Wat I’m Sayin’

Track follows two recent standalone singles and the chart-topping album A Gangsta’s Pain

Moneybagg Yo suggested a new album might be in the works with the release of single “See Wat I’m Sayin'” Friday. The singer had previously teased the track in social media posts earlier in the week.

On the song, Moneybagg breaks down a few of his latest hookups, detailing how he has little problem keeping women interested. “Four bitches can fit in the Phantom/I be with Baby when I’m in Atlanta,” he says. “Since I got money, they callin’ me handsome

“I came from the gutter part of Memphis — like the bottom,” the 30-year-old rapper told Rolling Stone last year. “To just have tunnel vision to get out should really tell you about my character.” (He also brags about sneaking “Percs on the plane” in a TicTac container. The more you know!)

The track’s release follows standalone singles “Wig” and “Rocky Road,” with Kodak Black, as well as collaborations with YG (“Scared Money“) and 2 Chains (“Pop Music“). In 2021, Moneybagg released his latest studio album, A Gangsta’s Pain — which featured appearances from artists including Future, Lil Durk and Pharrell Williams — in April 2021. That record because the rapper’s first release to hit number one on the Billboard Charts.

