Moneybagg Yo Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’

This week’s Apple Music Pre-Add Chart also sees debuts from Quando Rondo, St. Vincent and Weezer.

By

moneybagg yo

Cam Kirk*

Moneybagg Yo has had some massive debuts on the RS 200, with Time Served debuting at Number Four and Code Red debuting in the top 10. He’s on track for another big debut with A Gangsta’s Pain, which dropped on Friday. In the week leading up to its release, the album was the biggest album on Apple Music by Pre-Adds. 

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave have also led.

As A Gangsta’s Pain takes Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, there are also a number of notable debuts. Georgia rapper Quando Rondo debuts at Number Five with Still Taking Risks, St. Vincent debuts at Number Nine with Daddy’s Home, and Weezer’s Van Weezer enters at Number 11.

See the full list below.

Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, April 16th through April 22nd

  1. Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain (4/23/2021) +1
  2. Die drei ???, Folge 210: und die schweigende Grotte (5/14/2021) NEW
  3. Rag’n’Bone Man, Life By Misadventure (5/7/2021) +8
  4. Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR (5/21/2021) -3
  5. Quando Rondo, Still Taking Risks (5/7/2021) NEW
  6. GOJIRA, Fortitude (4/30/2021) +19
  7. KALEO, Surface Sounds (4/23/2021) NEW
  8. The Black Keys, Delta Kream (5/14/2021) +5
  9. St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home (5/14/2021) NEW
  10. girl in red, if i could make it go quiet (4/30/2021) NEW
  11. Weezer, Van Weezer (5/7/2021) NEW
  12. 林俊傑, Like You Do (4/23/2021) NEW
  13. TWICE, Kura Kura – EP (5/12/2021) NEW
  14. Alan Jackson, Where Have You Gone (5/14/2021) +8
  15. Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, The Marfa Tapes (5/7/2021) NEW
  16. HENTAI SHINSHI CLUB, ZURUMUKE (6/16/2021) NEW
  17. MARINA, Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land (6/11/2021) -13
  18. Porter Robinson, Nurture (4/23/2021) NEW
  19. Morray, Street Sermons (4/28/2021) NEW
  20. Jorja Smith, Be Right Back (5/14/2021) NEW
  21. Toosii, Thank You For Believing (5/7/2021) -18
  22. Jillian Rossi, Fever Dream – Single (4/28/2021) NEW
  23. Bebe Rexha, Better Mistakes (5/7/2021) NEW
  24. Prince, Welcome 2 America (7/30/2021) -15
  25. Birdy,  Young Heart (4/30/2021) NEW

