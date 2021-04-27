Moneybagg Yo Leads Apple Music Pre-Add Chart With ‘A Gangsta’s Pain’

Moneybagg Yo has had some massive debuts on the RS 200, with Time Served debuting at Number Four and Code Red debuting in the top 10. He’s on track for another big debut with A Gangsta’s Pain, which dropped on Friday. In the week leading up to its release, the album was the biggest album on Apple Music by Pre-Adds.

Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave have also led.

As A Gangsta’s Pain takes Number One on the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, there are also a number of notable debuts. Georgia rapper Quando Rondo debuts at Number Five with Still Taking Risks, St. Vincent debuts at Number Nine with Daddy’s Home, and Weezer’s Van Weezer enters at Number 11.

See the full list below.

Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, April 16th through April 22nd