Moneybagg Yo Heads to Arenas for ‘Larger Than Life’ Tour

Moneybagg Yo will hit the road later this summer, announcing a the 23-date run in support of his latest mixtape, Hard to Love.

Moneybagg will begin the tour in Orlando on Aug. 3, before stopping in cities such as New York City, Nashville, Seattle, and Oakland. He’ll wrap his tour on Sept. 30 in his native Memphis.

“Going around the world putting on for my hood‼️” he wrote on Instagram sharing the tour art, which sees him as a giant sitting contemplative on a skyscraper.

Moneybagg Yo will bring along five openers with him: Finesse2Tymes, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB Fatt. “LETS GOOOO,” commented Boogie on Moneybagg’s post. Tickets for the show are set to go on sale on June 13.

Moneybagg Yo’s recent project Hard to Love featured songs such as “Keep It Low” with Future, “Ocean Spray,” and “On Wat U On” with GloRilla. Opener and frequent collaborator YTB Fatt also appeared on songs “Rock Out” and “Shot Off Gumbo.”

“Hard To Love feels limited compared to his most recent work,” read a Rolling Stone review of the project. “At a swollen 20 songs and 55 minutes, the sameness of its subject matter and the lack of diversity in its production causes the music to lose impact and energy, despite the hard-nosed honesty of Bagg’s lyrics.”

Larger Than Life tour dates

Aug. 3 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Aug. 4 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Aug. 6 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Aug. 8 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *

Aug. 10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

Aug. 11 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 13 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Aug. 19 — Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

Aug. 25 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

Aug. 27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Aug. 29 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Sept. 1 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo *

Sept. 2 — Las Vegas, NV @ Drais

Sept. 7 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena

Sept. 9 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 12 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

Sept. 14 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

Sept. 16 — Richmond, VA @ VSU Multipurpose Center

Sept. 30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

*opener lineup subject to change