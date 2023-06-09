Moneybagg Yo Heads to Arenas for ‘Larger Than Life’ Tour
Moneybagg Yo will hit the road later this summer, announcing a the 23-date run in support of his latest mixtape, Hard to Love.
Moneybagg will begin the tour in Orlando on Aug. 3, before stopping in cities such as New York City, Nashville, Seattle, and Oakland. He’ll wrap his tour on Sept. 30 in his native Memphis.
“Going around the world putting on for my hood‼️” he wrote on Instagram sharing the tour art, which sees him as a giant sitting contemplative on a skyscraper.
Moneybagg Yo will bring along five openers with him: Finesse2Tymes, Sexyy Red, Luh Tyler, Big Boogie, and YTB Fatt. “LETS GOOOO,” commented Boogie on Moneybagg’s post. Tickets for the show are set to go on sale on June 13.
Moneybagg Yo’s recent project Hard to Love featured songs such as “Keep It Low” with Future, “Ocean Spray,” and “On Wat U On” with GloRilla. Opener and frequent collaborator YTB Fatt also appeared on songs “Rock Out” and “Shot Off Gumbo.”
“Hard To Love feels limited compared to his most recent work,” read a Rolling Stone review of the project. “At a swollen 20 songs and 55 minutes, the sameness of its subject matter and the lack of diversity in its production causes the music to lose impact and energy, despite the hard-nosed honesty of Bagg’s lyrics.”
Larger Than Life tour dates
Aug. 3 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Aug. 4 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Aug. 6 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Aug. 8 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *
Aug. 10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
Aug. 11 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Aug. 13 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 17 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 18 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
Aug. 19 — Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena
Aug. 25 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
Aug. 27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Aug. 29 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Sept. 1 — Los Angeles, CA @ Novo *
Sept. 2 — Las Vegas, NV @ Drais
Sept. 7 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena
Sept. 9 — Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Sept. 10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 12 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
Sept. 14 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
Sept. 16 — Richmond, VA @ VSU Multipurpose Center
Sept. 30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
*opener lineup subject to change