 RS Charts: Moneybagg Yo Tops Artists 500 Chart for the First Time - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Charli XCX, Jeezy Share Wisdom on Life and Music in Trailer for 'Best Advice' Podcast
Home Music Music News

Moneybagg Yo Secures Number One Spot on Rolling Stone Artists 500 Chart

Memphis MC’s latest album, A Gangsta’s Pain, helps him rack up over 140 million song streams

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
moneybagg yo

Moneybagg Yo's new album is 'A Gangsta's Pain.'

Cam Kirk*

Moneybagg Yo topped the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the first time following the release of his latest album, A Gangsta’s Pain.

The Memphis rapper, who previously peaked at Number Eight on the chart, picked up 142.2 million song streams for the week of April 23rd through the 29th. A Gangsta’s Pain also debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, driven primarily by 126.3 million streams to help it move 105,200 album-equivalent units. Capping it all off, album cut “Shottas (Lala)” bowed at Number 13 on the Top 100 Songs chart, bringing in 11.9 million streams, while previously-released single “Time Today” rose to Number 17 with 10.5 million streams.

Related Stories

Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Soars to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart
RS Charts: The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Surges Thanks to Ariana Grande Remix

Related Stories

Guns And Roses (Duff McCagan, Slash, Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Steven Adler) at the UIC Pavillion in Chicago, Illinois, August 21, 1987 . (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
How Guns N' Roses Formed
#FreeBritney: Understanding the Fan-led Britney Spears Movement

Top Artists

The week of April 23, 2021
1

Moneybagg Yo

Song Streams 142.2M
2

Drake

Song Streams 133.1M
3

Taylor Swift

Song Streams 119.8M
4

Juice Wrld

Song Streams 88.9M
5

Rod Wave

Song Streams 86.4M

Coming in behind Moneybagg Yo were Drake and Taylor Swift, who landed at Numbers Two and Three, respectively, with 133.1 million and 119.8 million streams. Juice WRLD landed at Four with 88.9 million streams, Rod Wave at Five with 86.4 million streams and Polo G jumped up one spot to Number Six with 82.2 million streams as his track “Rapstar,” notched a second week at Number One on the RS100.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the chart, Eric Church rose from Number 40 to Number 37, picking up 35.1 million song streams as his second album in as many weeks, Soul, debuted at Number Two on the RS200 with 13.1 million song streams. Producer/DJ Porter Robinson made his Artists 500 debut, landing at Number 318 with nine million song streams as his new album, Nurture, bowed at Number 11 on the RS200, garnering eight million streams.

See the full Artists 500 chart here.

In This Article: Moneybagg Yo, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.