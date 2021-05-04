Moneybagg Yo Secures Number One Spot on Rolling Stone Artists 500 Chart

Moneybagg Yo topped the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the first time following the release of his latest album, A Gangsta’s Pain.

The Memphis rapper, who previously peaked at Number Eight on the chart, picked up 142.2 million song streams for the week of April 23rd through the 29th. A Gangsta’s Pain also debuted at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, driven primarily by 126.3 million streams to help it move 105,200 album-equivalent units. Capping it all off, album cut “Shottas (Lala)” bowed at Number 13 on the Top 100 Songs chart, bringing in 11.9 million streams, while previously-released single “Time Today” rose to Number 17 with 10.5 million streams.

Top Artists The week of April 23, 2021 1 Moneybagg Yo Song Streams 142.2M Song Streams 142.2M Top Song Shottas (Lala) Weeks on Chart 202 Peak Position 2 2 Drake Song Streams 133.1M Song Streams 133.1M Top Song Wants and Needs Weeks on Chart 324 Peak Position 1 3 Taylor Swift Song Streams 119.8M Song Streams 119.8M Top Song Mr. Perfectly Fine Taylor’s Version Weeks on Chart 317 Peak Position 1 4 Juice Wrld Song Streams 88.9M Song Streams 88.9M Top Song Lucid Dreams Weeks on Chart 148 Peak Position 1 5 Rod Wave Song Streams 86.4M Song Streams 86.4M Top Song Tombstone Weeks on Chart 91 Peak Position 1

Coming in behind Moneybagg Yo were Drake and Taylor Swift, who landed at Numbers Two and Three, respectively, with 133.1 million and 119.8 million streams. Juice WRLD landed at Four with 88.9 million streams, Rod Wave at Five with 86.4 million streams and Polo G jumped up one spot to Number Six with 82.2 million streams as his track “Rapstar,” notched a second week at Number One on the RS100.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere on the chart, Eric Church rose from Number 40 to Number 37, picking up 35.1 million song streams as his second album in as many weeks, Soul, debuted at Number Two on the RS200 with 13.1 million song streams. Producer/DJ Porter Robinson made his Artists 500 debut, landing at Number 318 with nine million song streams as his new album, Nurture, bowed at Number 11 on the RS200, garnering eight million streams.

See the full Artists 500 chart here.