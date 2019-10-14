Rolling Stone Debuts Business of Music Panels at Mondo.NYC

On Thursday, October 17th Rolling Stone will join Mondo.NYC as part of its four-day event at the Williamsburg Hotel. Rolling Stone editors and writers Emily Blake, Brittany Spanos, and Amy X. Wang will curate panels centered around critical topics around the “Business of Music.” Mondo.NYC festival and global business conference takes place from October 15-18, 2019, focusing on music and technology. The event will be held during the daytime on the Brooklyn waterfront and at night will move to Lower Manhattan to showcase upcoming indie rock, EDM, hip-hop, pop, and R&B talent.

Rolling Stone will curate the following panels:

Rolling Stone Presents The Business of Music: “Charts in the Streaming Era”

“In the age of streaming, charts are more complicated than ever, thanks to an ever-growing number of ways to consume music. That means there are also many ways to get to Number One. So, what does a Number One mean? How do artists — and labels —get there in the streaming age? And as fewer and fewer people listen to albums, what’s the significance of an album chart? RS and industry players discuss these topics and more.

Panelists:

Emily Blake – Rolling Stone

Stephen Blackwell – PMC/Alpha Data

Hugh McIntyre – Forbes

Chris Molanphy – Author

Rolling Stone Presents The Business of Music: “When Is a Song a Lawsuit?”

Between cases lodged against Led Zeppelin, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, music plagiarism cases among artists have taken center stage in 2019. RS discusses why the music industry, musicians, and fans are all up in arms about copyright law these days, and where we can possibly go from here.

Panelists:

Amy X. Wang – Rolling Stone

Monika Tashman – Manatt Law

Bob Celestin – Intelligent Music

Jason Boyarski – Boyarski Fritz

Rolling Stone Presents The Business of Music: “How TikTok Took Over Music”

In just 12 months, the video app TikTok has transformed from a curio to a service mentioned in the same breath as YouTube. But what the hell is it?

Panelists:

Brittany Spanos – Rolling Stone

Stefan Max – A&R Atlantic

Tarek Al-Hamdouni – RCA SVP of Digital

Ethan Geltzer, Arista Records

24kGoldn – TikTok Artist

Max Bernstein – Muuser