 Momma Compare Love to a Drug on 'Medicine': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Reinvention of Rosalía
Home Music Music News

‘We Wanted to Write That Feeling of Being Addicted to Someone’: Momma Return With ‘Medicine’

Track marks debut on Polyvinyl

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Momma have returned with “Medicine,” their new single that doubles as their debut on Polyvinyl.

The four-piece New York band released the track with a video shot on VHS-C, with singer-guitarists Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten in the back of a pickup truck. The song opens with a fuzzy guitar riff, before the duo sing about an addictive love.

“The two guitar riffs were written by Etta and Allegra about a year before we actually brought it to the full band,” Momma said in a statement. “When we wrote the first verse, we realized it was one of the first times we couldn’t write about heartbreak — we were both in very loving relationships. We wanted to write about that feeling of just being addicted to someone, and how someone else’s company can really feel like a drug.”

Momma, a recent Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know, are slated to play a handful of shows in Feb. 2022 supporting Sunflower Bean. “I can’t even wrap my head around [the fact] that people are listening to our music sometimes,” Friedman told us. “Once we go and play live, it’s like, ‘Oh, cool. There’s a lot of people who are down to clown with Momma.’”

In This Article: Momma

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.