‘We Wanted to Write That Feeling of Being Addicted to Someone’: Momma Return With ‘Medicine’

Momma have returned with “Medicine,” their new single that doubles as their debut on Polyvinyl.

The four-piece New York band released the track with a video shot on VHS-C, with singer-guitarists Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten in the back of a pickup truck. The song opens with a fuzzy guitar riff, before the duo sing about an addictive love.

“The two guitar riffs were written by Etta and Allegra about a year before we actually brought it to the full band,” Momma said in a statement. “When we wrote the first verse, we realized it was one of the first times we couldn’t write about heartbreak — we were both in very loving relationships. We wanted to write about that feeling of just being addicted to someone, and how someone else’s company can really feel like a drug.”

Momma, a recent Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know, are slated to play a handful of shows in Feb. 2022 supporting Sunflower Bean. “I can’t even wrap my head around [the fact] that people are listening to our music sometimes,” Friedman told us. “Once we go and play live, it’s like, ‘Oh, cool. There’s a lot of people who are down to clown with Momma.’”