Mogwai Drop ‘Dry Fantasy’ From Upcoming LP ‘As the Love Continues’

Scottish instrumental post-rockers Mogwai have announced their new album As the Love Continues by dropping the video for the LP’s first single “Dry Fantasy.”

For the album, the quartet reunited with long-time collaborator Dave Fridmann — their producer on 1999’s Come on Die Young, 2001’s Rock Action, and 2017 LP Every Country’s Sun — earlier this year. However, due to the pandemic, Mogwai recorded in Worcestershire, U.K., with Fridmann producing the sessions “separated by an ocean but appearing like an Orwellian oppressor over the sessions,” the band said.

As the Love Continues also features contributions from Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross (“Midnight Flit”) and saxophonist Colin Stetson (“Pat Stains”).

The album arrives on February 19th, 2021, the exact 25th anniversary of Mogwai’s debut single, “Tuner”/”Lower.” As the Love Continues is available to preorder now in a variety of formats, including a special edition box set that includes the CD, colored vinyl double LP, exclusive single LP featuring live album demo tracks, and a photo book.

As the Love Continues Tracklist

1. To the Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth

2. Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever

3. Dry Fantasy

4. Ritchie Sacramento

5. Drive the Nail

6. Fuck Off Money

7. Ceiling Granny

8. Midnight Flit

9. Pat Stains

10. Supposedly, We Were Nightmares

11. It’s What I Want to Do, Mum