Modest Mouse Face Mortality in a Junkyard in ‘We Are Between’ Video

Modest Mouse have released a music video from “We Are Between,” the lead single from their upcoming album The Golden Casket.

The surreal clip shows the band members trapped in various cars in a junkyard, along with other folks who seem to have fallen on hard times. Each car acts as a small window into someone’s life and how they may act when they feel like the end is near, and the video grimly ends with Isaac Brock getting crushed inside of his vehicle.

The Golden Casket, Modest Mouse’s first album since 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves, was produced by Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee and recorded in Los Angeles and at Modest Mouse’s Portland, Oregon, studio. Along with “We Are Between,” the band has also shared the album single “Leave a Light On.” The Golden Casket is available for preorder now and will be out on June 25th via Epic Records.

Modest Mouse will embark on a two-legged North American tour this year, with the first leg starting with a set at Lollapalooza, July 29th through August 1st in Chicago, and wrapping August 29th at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon. A second leg will launch September 11th at Marymoor Park in Seattle and wrap October 22nd at Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville, North Carolina.