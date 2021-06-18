Hear Modest Mouse’s Breezy Single ‘The Sun Hasn’t Left’

Modest Mouse have released a new single, “The Sun Hasn’t Left.” The upbeat, marimba-tinged number will appear on the band’s upcoming seventh album The Golden Casket.

“You’re not wrong things are a mess,” frontman Isaac Brock sings on the optimistic song. “But there’s still something left.”

The Golden Casket was produced by Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee and recorded in Los Angeles and at Modest Mouse’s Portland, Oregon studio. It’s the band’s first album since 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. The band has shared a few tracks from the album so far, including “We Are Between” and “Leave a Light On.”

Modest Mouse will embark on a two-legged North American tour this year, with the first leg starting with a set at Lollapalooza, July 29th through August 1st in Chicago, and wrapping August 29th at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon. A second leg will launch September 11th at Marymoor Park in Seattle and wrap October 22nd at Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Golden Casket is available for preorder now and will be out on June 25th via Epic Records.