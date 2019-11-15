Hear Modest Mouse’s Sparkling New Song ‘Ice Cream Party’

Modest Mouse have released a new song, “Ice Cream Party.” Produced by Andrew Weiss, the song follows the group’s recent tracks “Poison the Well” and “I’m Still Here,” both released earlier this year.

The shimmering, moody track clocks in at over six minutes and features frontman Isaac Brock crooning over the chorus, “There’s an ice cream party at my house/ an ice cream party at my house/ please come over.”

In March, Modest Mouse dropped “Poison the Well” ahead of their Record Store Day 7″. The track marked the band’s first release since their 2015 album Strangers to Ourselves. The 7″, released in April, also included b-side “I’m Still Here.” There’s no word yet if “Ice Cream Party” will be part of the band’s next album.

Modest Mouse are currently on tour in North America with the Black Keys. The lengthy trek wraps November 24th in Vancouver at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena. The band recently also announced a few one off shows in December, including stops in Eugene, Las Vegas and Aspen.