Modest Mouse, Pixies, and Cat Power to Embark on North American Tour

The indie rock roadtrip kicks off in Asbury Park, New Jersey this August
Black Francis of Pixies; Cat Power; Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse Mariano Regidor/Redferns; Mauricio Santana/Getty Image; Valeria Magri/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Modest Mouse and Pixies will be co-headlining a North American tour this summer with Cat Power along for the ride. The three acts will be on the road throughout August and September, and the dates will take them across the continent starting in Asbury Park, New Jersey on August 20.

The tour will run for 19 stops and wrap up in San Diego, California on Sept. 16. The dates come in addition to Pixie’s upcoming shows in May in support of their first new album in three years, Doggerel. The band decamped to Guilford, Vermont to record the project, and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album in a new short documentary.

Modest Mouse will also head out on an upcoming 30-date tour with Weezer in June, along with Future Islands, SpoonMommaJoyce Manor, and White Reaper. With Weezer headlining, two bands will join the lineup each night — with the exception of a stop in Gary, Indiana — from June through September. Modest Mouse will be paired with Momma.

Last year, Power released Covers, marking her third collection of covers, following 2000’s The Covers Record and 2008’s Jukebox. The new LP featured an assortment of songs, with Power tackling everything from Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” and Lana Del Rey’s “White Mustang,” to Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You,” the Pogues’ “A Pair of Brown Eyes,” and even a song by Ryan Gosling’s band, Dead Man’s Bones.

Pixies and Modest Mouse with Cat Power: Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Aug. 20 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage
Aug. 21 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Aug. 22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Aug. 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
Aug. 26 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA
Aug. 28 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 30 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed – Outdoors
Sept. 2 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Sept. 6 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront
Sept. 7 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sept. 12 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
Sept. 13 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
Sept. 15 – Napa, CA @ Oxbow RiverStage
Sept. 16 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square

