Modest Mouse Drop New Song ‘Leave a Light On,’ Plot U.S. Tour

Modest Mouse have released a new song, “Leave a Light On,” from their upcoming album, The Golden Casket, out June 25th via Epic Records.

“Leave a Light On” finds frontman Isaac Brock grappling with the growing disconnect between people and the existential threat that poses to our humanity, per a release. The song feels woozy and borderline psychedelic at the edges, but it’s anchored by a big indie rock sing-along hook: “We’re leaving, we’re leaving, we’re leaving/We’ll be home soon.”

“Leave a Light On” marks the second offering from The Golden Casket, following, “We Are Between,” which arrived earlier in May. The Golden Casket is Modest Mouse’s first album in six years, following 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. The new LP was produced by Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee and recorded in Los Angeles and at Modest Mouse’s Portland, Oregon, studio.

Along with dropping “Leave a Light On,” Modest Mouse announced a two-legged North American tour. The first will start with a set at Lollapalooza, which is taking place July 29th through August 1st in Chicago, and wrap August 29th at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon. A second leg will launch September 11th at Marymoor Park in Seattle and wrap October 22nd at Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville, North Carolina.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on May 26th at 10 a.m. local time via Modest Mouse’s website. Future Islands are also set to join the band for a handful of shows during the trek.

Modest Mouse Tour Dates

July 29 – August 1 – Chicago, IL @ Grant Park – Lollapalooza Music Festival

July 30 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

August 3 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall

August 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

August 6 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 7 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

August 9 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

August 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

August 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

August 17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

August 20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

August 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

August 24 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 27 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins – Edgefield

August 29 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

September 11 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park *

September 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

September 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

September 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

September 20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson

September 22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 24 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

September 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

September 27 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

September 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

September 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

October 1- October 3 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

October 5 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

October 8 – October 10 @ Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

October 11 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

October 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

October 14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

October 15 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

October 16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

October 17 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 19 – Richmond, VA @ The National

October 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

October 22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

*with Future Islands