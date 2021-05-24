Modest Mouse Drop New Song ‘Leave a Light On,’ Plot U.S. Tour

Modest Mouse have released a new song, “Leave a Light On,” from their upcoming album, The Golden Casket, out June 25th via Epic Records.
“Leave a Light On” finds frontman Isaac Brock grappling with the growing disconnect between people and the existential threat that poses to our humanity, per a release. The song feels woozy and borderline psychedelic at the edges, but it’s anchored by a big indie rock sing-along hook: “We’re leaving, we’re leaving, we’re leaving/We’ll be home soon.”
“Leave a Light On” marks the second offering from The Golden Casket, following, “We Are Between,” which arrived earlier in May. The Golden Casket is Modest Mouse’s first album in six years, following 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. The new LP was produced by Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee and recorded in Los Angeles and at Modest Mouse’s Portland, Oregon, studio.
Along with dropping “Leave a Light On,” Modest Mouse announced a two-legged North American tour. The first will start with a set at Lollapalooza, which is taking place July 29th through August 1st in Chicago, and wrap August 29th at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon. A second leg will launch September 11th at Marymoor Park in Seattle and wrap October 22nd at Rabbit Rabbit in Asheville, North Carolina.
Tickets for the tour will go on sale on May 26th at 10 a.m. local time via Modest Mouse’s website. Future Islands are also set to join the band for a handful of shows during the trek.
Modest Mouse Tour Dates
July 29 – August 1 – Chicago, IL @ Grant Park – Lollapalooza Music Festival
July 30 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
August 3 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE! – Indoor Music Hall
August 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
August 6 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
August 7 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
August 9 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
August 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
August 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
August 17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
August 18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
August 20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
August 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
August 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
August 24 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
August 27 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins – Edgefield
August 29 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
September 11 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park *
September 16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
September 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
September 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
September 20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson
September 22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
September 24 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
September 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
September 27 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
September 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
September 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *
October 1- October 3 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
October 4 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
October 5 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
October 8 – October 10 @ Austin, TX – Austin City Limits
October 11 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
October 12 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
October 14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
October 15 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
October 16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
October 17 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
October 19 – Richmond, VA @ The National
October 21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
October 22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
*with Future Islands