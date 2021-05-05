 Modest Mouse Drop 'We Are Between' From New Album 'The Golden Casket' - Rolling Stone
Modest Mouse Announce New Album ‘The Golden Casket,’ Drop ‘We Are Between’

Isaac Brock and company’s first LP since 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves out June 25th

Modest Mouse are set to return after a six-year hiatus with The Golden Casket, due out June 25th via Epic Records. Isaac Brock and company also shared the LP’s first single “We Are Between.”

The Golden Casket, Modest Mouse’s first album since 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves, was produced by Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee and recorded in Los Angeles and at Modest Mouse’s Portland, Oregon, studio. The Golden Casket is available to preorder now.

In 2019, Modest Mouse filled the gap between albums with a seven-inch single “Poison the Well“/”I’m Still Here” and the one-off “Ice Cream Party,” also the name of Brock’s Portland studio.

Modest Mouse are currently scheduled to perform at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful festival in September, with more tour dates to be announced.

The Golden Casket Tracklist

1. Fuck Your Acid Trip
2. We Are Between
3. We’re Lucky
4. Walking and Running
5. Wooden Soldiers
6. Transmitting Receiving
7. The Sun Hasn’t Left
8. Lace Your Shoes
9. Never Fuck a Spider on the Fly
10. Leave a Light On
11. Japanese Trees
12. Back to the Middle

