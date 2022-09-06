Modest Mouse Plot ‘Lonesome Crowded West’ Anniversary Tour

Modest Mouse will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1997 classic, The Lonesome Crowded West, with a North American tour this fall.

Not only will Modest Mouse play the album in its entirety for the first time live, but they also plan to harken back to the original Lonesome Crowded West era by touring once again as a four-piece. The lineup will include original members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green, alongside Russell Higbee and Simon O’Connor.

The Lonesome Crowded West anniversary tour will kick off Nov. 18 at the Wilma Theater in Missoula, Montana, and wrap Dec. 17 at Terminal 5 in New York City. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. local time. Full info is available on Modest Mouse’s website.

Along with the anniversary tour, Modest Mouse are prepping a special reissue of The Lonesome Crowded West on vinyl picture disc. A limited number of copies will be available to pre-order as an add-on with concert tickets to the upcoming tour. Copies will also be available to purchase at each show.

Modest Mouse released their most recent studio album, The Golden Casket, last June.

Modest Mouse Tour Dates

November 18 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater

November 19 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

November 21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

November 22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

November 25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

November 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

November 30 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

December 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

December 2 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

December 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

December 5 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

December 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

December 7 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

December 9 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

December 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

December 11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

December 13 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

December 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

December 16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

December 17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5