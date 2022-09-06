Modest Mouse Plot ‘Lonesome Crowded West’ Anniversary Tour
Modest Mouse will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1997 classic, The Lonesome Crowded West, with a North American tour this fall.
Not only will Modest Mouse play the album in its entirety for the first time live, but they also plan to harken back to the original Lonesome Crowded West era by touring once again as a four-piece. The lineup will include original members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green, alongside Russell Higbee and Simon O’Connor.
The Lonesome Crowded West anniversary tour will kick off Nov. 18 at the Wilma Theater in Missoula, Montana, and wrap Dec. 17 at Terminal 5 in New York City. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. local time. Full info is available on Modest Mouse’s website.
Along with the anniversary tour, Modest Mouse are prepping a special reissue of The Lonesome Crowded West on vinyl picture disc. A limited number of copies will be available to pre-order as an add-on with concert tickets to the upcoming tour. Copies will also be available to purchase at each show.
Modest Mouse released their most recent studio album, The Golden Casket, last June.
Modest Mouse Tour Dates
November 18 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater
November 19 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
November 21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
November 22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
November 25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
November 27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
November 30 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
December 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
December 2 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
December 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
December 5 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
December 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
December 7 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
December 9 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
December 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
December 11 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
December 13 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
December 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
December 16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
December 17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
