Modest Mouse to Headline In Between Days Festival Following Jeremiah Green’s Death

In Between Days, the Massachusetts music festival, will welcome Modest Mouse as headliners this August. The performance is the first the band has booked since drummer and founding member Jeremiah Green died on Dec. 31 following a battle with cancer.

“Modest Mouse’s management has indicated to us that the band is committed to performing at In Between Days,” festival organizers said in a statement. “Out of respect for the band, any other messages or statements regarding personnel or specifics will come from the band itself at a later date. In Between Days has made a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jeremiah Green.”

Modest Mouse will share the In Between Days bill with Lord Huron, Metric, Cautious Clay, Sunny Day Real Estate, Trampled by Turtles, Shallow Pools, Paper Tigers, Mint Green, Sweet Petunia, and more. The festival debuted in 2022 and will return this year with 23 bands performing over two days, Aug. 19 and 20. Ticket information is available on the festival website.

In Between Days, as it stands, will be the first show Modest Mouse will play in the United States without Green. However, they are still scheduled to return to the road earlier than that, with a run of festivals in South America and Mexico scheduled for March and early April.

Green last performed with Modest Mouse in November on a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Lonesome Crowded West. However, he reportedly had to step away from the run to begin chemotherapy treatment. Modest Mouse confirmed Green’s diagnosis near the end of December several days after word began to spread on social media. He died only a few days later.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” Modest Mouse wrote just days after announcing Green was in treatment. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.” Trending Grammy-Winning Recording Engineer Shot and Killed by SWAT in Nashville Idaho Murders Suspect Went Back to the Scene of the Crime, Police Say ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: ‘Never That Serious’ Alien Ant Farm Singer Charged After Touching His Own Crotch With Fan's Hand

Throughout multiple changes in the Modest Mouse lineup since their formation in 1993, Isaac Brock and Green were the band’s only constants. Their seventh studio album The Golden Casket arrived in 2021.