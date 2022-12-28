Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Cancer: Treatment Is ‘Making a Positive Difference’

Jeremiah Green, founding drummer of Modest Mouse, is battling cancer, his bandmate Isaac Brock confirmed.

“Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp,” Brock wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he’s currently in treatment. It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes’ (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great. Thank you and love.”

Additional details about his specific cancer diagnosis are not yet known.

The official confirmation comes after word of Green’s diagnosis began to spread on social media. First, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, shared a post on Facebook that said her son was battling stage 4 cancer. “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” she wrote.

Additionally, Marco Collins, a longtime radio DJ in Seattle said Green is “currently undergoing chemo treatments,” but despite the stage 4 diagnosis, “his prognosis is good!” Collins added, “Also, his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!)”

Collins also appeared to confirm that the cancer battle and chemo treatment was the reason Green was “pulled off” Modest Mouse’s recent tour. The group kicked off a lengthy North American trek in November celebrating the 25th anniversary of their classic 1997 album, The Lonesome Crowded West. Trending George Santos Addresses Résumé Lies on Tucker Carlson: ‘I'm Not a Fraud’ Jo Mersa Marley, Grandson of Bob Marley and Son of Stephen, Dead at 31 Tesla's Stock Is Burning Faster Than a Lithium Battery ‘Alex Jones Did Nothing Wrong’: Meet the Christian Nationalist Behind ‘Pastors For Trump’

Green helped found Modest Mouse with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy in the early Nineties. While the band has gone through numerous lineup changes over the past two decades, Green has been the second most consistent member, next to Brock; he briefly stepped away from the group around 2003 in the midst of a nervous breakdown but returned in 2004.

Along with his lengthy tenure in Modest Mouse, Green also played with a few other Washington-based bands in the Nineties, including the post-punk outfit Satisfaction and the indie rock group Red Stars Theory. His more recent side projects include the band Vells and Psychic Emperor.