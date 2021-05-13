Modern English Reschedule ‘After the Snow’ U.S. Tour

The Modern English have rescheduled their Covid-19-postponed 2020 U.S. tour in celebration of their 1982 album After the Snow.

The new wave band will now embark on their trek beginning August 31st in Minneapolis, including stops at Milwaukee’s Summerfest, before concluding with a three-night stand September 17th-19th at West Springfield, Massachusetts’ the Big E. The tour promises to follow all Covid-19 protocols and safety measures.

At each show, Modern English will perform their 1982 LP After the Snow — which includes their hit “I Melt With You” — in its entirety as well as other highlights from the band’s catalog.

“We can’t wait to explode back on stage,” frontman Robbie Grey said in a statement. “It’s been a tough year for everyone and we want to bring some energy and excitement to everybody. We look forward to seeing you and all being together in the same room.”

Additionally, Modern English have offered up their “Lockdown Version” of “I Melt With You,” recorded in 2020, as a download to benefit the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). “We were all at our homes in the U.K. apart from [guitarist] Daniel [Jakubovic] who was in Los Angeles,” Grey said. “We decided to record ‘I Melt With You’ to put a smile on people’s faces. We are aware of how much the song is loved and just thought a lockdown version would make people happy in these crazy times.”

The Modern English Tour Dates

August 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

September 1 – Chicago, IL @ SPACE

September 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

September 4 – Three Oaks, MI @ The Acorn

September 5 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

September 8 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

September 10 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

September 11 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino

September 12 – Amityville, NY @ The Warehouse

September 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

September 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

September 17 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E

September 18 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E

September 19 – West Springfield, MA @ The Big E