Modern English Announce Livestream Concert to Celebrate 40th Anniversary

Modern English will broadcast a virtual concert celebrating their 40th anniversary on September 25th and 26th. The performance will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on the 25th and 8:30 p.m. PT on the 26th, as well as 8:30 p.m. in U.K. European and Asian time zones on the 26th.

The show will be filmed at Indigo at the O2 in London and feature Modern English performing their classic 1982 album, After the Snow, in its entirety. The concert will also boast projections and artwork from Vaughan Oliver, who designed the original After the Snow album art. Modern English are putting on the show with the help of the production company, LiveHereNow.

Tickets for the livestream go on sale Friday, September 11th, at 10 a.m. local time. Along with regular tickets, VIP packages will be available that include a virtual meet and greet with the band, plus exclusive footage and content from the event.

The virtual concert comes after Modern English was forced to cancel a North American tour because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, frontman Robbie Grey said: “It was a real kick in the teeth when we couldn’t go out and play After the Snow in its entirety this year for the very first time. So now with this one-off live performance, we get to do that for a global audience. We have added atmospheric lighting that will be incorporated into the event featuring artwork from Vaughan Oliver. So it will be a special night for us.”

Back in June, Modern English shared an at-home rendition of their signature song, “I Melt With You,” which found the band members performing the track and puttering around their respective homes.