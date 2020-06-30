Modern English Putter Around the House and Perform ‘I Melt With You’ in New Video

British New Wave stalwarts Modern English have shared a charming at-home rendition of their signature song, ”I Melt With You.”

The performance finds the band in fine form as they breeze through the 1982 hit from their respective homes. Adding a little something special to the performance, though, the members of Modern English incorporated some short clips of them puttering around their abodes during the song’s outro: Keyboardist Steve Walker showed off his massive vinyl collection, guitarist Gary McDowell fed some ducks in his backyard and frontman Robbie Grey attempted to fix his stove (although he didn’t seem to know exactly what the problem was).

“We were all at our homes in the U.K. apart from [guitarist] Daniel [Jakubovic] who was in Los Angeles,” Grey said of the video. “We decided to film ‘I Melt With You’ to put a smile on people’s faces. We are aware of how much the song is loved and just thought a lockdown version would make people happy in these crazy times.”

Modern English was supposed to spend the summer touring North America in celebration of their 40th anniversary, but that run was ultimately canceled because of COVID-19. Late last year, Modern English reissued two of their classic albums, 1981’s Mesh and Lace and 1982’s After the Snow, each with new artwork from original designer Vaughan Oliver.