Modern English to Celebrate 40th Anniversary With American Tour

“I Melt With You” rockers will play their 1982 LP ‘After the Snow’ in its entirety on tour

Andy Greene

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Robbie Grey of Modern English performs on stage during a concert at Auditorio BlackBerry on November 8, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

British New Wave band Modern English — best remembered for their 1982 hit "I Melt With You" — are touring America this summer.

British New Wave icons Modern English — best remembered for their 1982 hit “I Melt With You” — are going to celebrate their 40th anniversary with a special North American tour this summer. Every show will feature a complete performance of their 1982 classic LP After the Snow.

“Recording After the Snow with Hugh Jones as producer was an incredible experience,” Modern English frontman Robbie Grey said in a statement. “To say it changed our lives forever would be an understatement. The band wants to bring this experience to a live audience as we play the album in its entirety for the first time. We want to bring a creative and memorable atmosphere to a tour which will be very special for us.”

Modern English had a string of hits in their native England during the late Seventies and early Eighties, but their only song that really crossed the Atlantic to America was “I Melt With You.” Many fans in the States first heard it when it appeared on the soundtrack to the 1983 film Valley Girl and it has since appeared on Glee and in commercials for Burger King, M&Ms and Taco Bell.

The current touring incarnation of the group includes original members Robbie Grey (vocals), Michael Conroy (bass), Stephen Walker (keyboards) and Gary McDowell (guitars.) Original drummer Richard Brown has been replaced by Roy Martin.

Modern English Tour Dates

June 12th – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
June 13th – Riverside, CA @ Concert Lounge
June 14th – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
June 16th – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
June 18th – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
June 19th – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
June 20th – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater
June 23rd – Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove
June 25th – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
June 26th – Evanston, IL @ Space
June 28th – Three Oaks, MI @ The Acorn
June 30th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse
July 1st – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House
July 2nd – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
July 5th – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
July 6th – Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
July 8th – Atlanta, GA @ Earl’s
July 10th – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
July 11th – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street

