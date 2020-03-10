Modern English to Celebrate 40th Anniversary With American Tour

British New Wave icons Modern English — best remembered for their 1982 hit “I Melt With You” — are going to celebrate their 40th anniversary with a special North American tour this summer. Every show will feature a complete performance of their 1982 classic LP After the Snow.

“Recording After the Snow with Hugh Jones as producer was an incredible experience,” Modern English frontman Robbie Grey said in a statement. “To say it changed our lives forever would be an understatement. The band wants to bring this experience to a live audience as we play the album in its entirety for the first time. We want to bring a creative and memorable atmosphere to a tour which will be very special for us.”

Modern English had a string of hits in their native England during the late Seventies and early Eighties, but their only song that really crossed the Atlantic to America was “I Melt With You.” Many fans in the States first heard it when it appeared on the soundtrack to the 1983 film Valley Girl and it has since appeared on Glee and in commercials for Burger King, M&Ms and Taco Bell.

The current touring incarnation of the group includes original members Robbie Grey (vocals), Michael Conroy (bass), Stephen Walker (keyboards) and Gary McDowell (guitars.) Original drummer Richard Brown has been replaced by Roy Martin.

Modern English Tour Dates

June 12th – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

June 13th – Riverside, CA @ Concert Lounge

June 14th – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

June 16th – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

June 18th – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

June 19th – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

June 20th – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater

June 23rd – Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove

June 25th – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

June 26th – Evanston, IL @ Space

June 28th – Three Oaks, MI @ The Acorn

June 30th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

July 1st – Pawling, NY @ Daryl’s House

July 2nd – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

July 5th – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

July 6th – Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

July 8th – Atlanta, GA @ Earl’s

July 10th – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

July 11th – West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street