Watch Moby Detail Allegedly Rubbing His Penis on Donald Trump

Moby claims that he once rubbed his penis on Donald Trump at a party before he became president, and in an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher Friday, the Play artist spoke about the alleged incident, which he revealed in his new memoir Then It Fell Apart.

“There was one night, it was about 2001, and I was out at a party and I was very drunk,” Moby told the host, saying he’s been sober for 10 years. “I was with some friends and they were telling me about a game they used to play in college called Knob Touch.”

The singer further described the “game” saying it entailed taking “your flaccid penis out of your pants … and you walk around a room and you brush your flaccid penis up against people indiscriminately — it’s not sexual, there’s no gender involved.” (“Like Biden,” Maher quipped.)

Moby claimed that his girlfriend at the time “dared” him to “Knob Touch Donald Trump.”

“So I’ve only rubbed my flaccid penis against one person in the entire world and that man is currently on a golden toilet in the White House tweeting about something,” Moby told Real Time.

In an excerpt of Moby’s memoir from The Times, he described Trump as a “mid-level real-estate developer and tabloid-newspaper staple whose career had recently been resuscitated by a reality-TV show.” In addition to his encounter with Trump, Moby’s memoir, about the “dark heart of fame,” also candidly recalls dating Natalie Portman, having a fling with Christina Ricci and thinking that his breakthrough LP Play would flop.