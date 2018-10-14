Moby Announces ‘Then It Fell Apart’ Memoir About ‘Dark Heart of Fame’

Fresh off selling all of his musical belongings for charity, Moby announced plans to publish his second memoir, Then It Fell Apart, in 2019.

“It’s a journey into the dark heart of fame and the demons that lurk beneath the bling and bluster of celebrity lifestyle,” the producer tweeted of the tome, the follow-up to 2017’s Porcelain: A Memoir.

“In summer 1999, Moby released the album that defined the millennium, Play. Like generation-defining albums before it, Play was ubiquitous, and catapulted Moby to superstardom,” Faber Books, who will publish the memoir on June 11th, 2019, said in a press release.

“Suddenly he was hanging out with David Bowie and Lou Reed, Christina Ricci and Madonna, taking ecstasy for breakfast (most days), drinking liters of vodka (every day), and sleeping with super models (infrequently). It was a diet that couldn’t last. And then it fell apart.”

In September, Moby opened up about his battle with alcoholism when he accepted the Rock to Recovery Icon Award. “When I got sober 10 years ago, I was truly bottomed out. Like suicide attempts, just despair and nothing was working,” Moby admitted in his acceptance speech.

In a statement that accompanied the book’s announcement, Stephen Colbert said of Then It Fell Apart, “Somehow this chronicle of a long, dark night of the soul also involves funny stories involving Trump, Putin, and a truly baffling array of degenerates.”