Moby Drops ‘Ambient 23’ LP: ‘Made to Help Anxiety’

Moby released a new album, Ambient 23, on Sunday. Earlier in the month, the musician announced the LP, explaining that the 16-track set is inspired by his early ambient heroes, including Martyn Ware, Brian Eno, Jean-Michel Jarre, and Will Sergeant.

“It’s a bit different than some of my more recent Ambient records because it’s almost exclusively made with weird old drum machines and old synths,” he added. Trending Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ Jeremiah Green, Founding Member of Modest Mouse, Dead at 45 Dolly and Miley Ring in New Year With Moving ‘I Will Always Love You’ Duet Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Sia’s Surprise ‘Stars Are Blind’ NYE Performance

On its release day marking a new year, Moby provided a bit more background on the two-and-a-half-hour-long album. It was “Made to help anxiety (my own, and hopefully yours, too),” he wrote on Instagram, alongside photos from his studio and a snippet of music from the album. “For 2023 may we all be less anxious (and may we all stop looking for validation from a culture we don’t respect…).”

Ambient 23 continues Moby’s series of ambient releases. “I presumptuously hope that if someone pays attention to the music/videos they’ll get something out of them, and I also hope that if someone just has the music/video playing quietly in the background that it will help create a feeling of calm and peace,” he said of the collection on his website.