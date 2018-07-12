MO, Diplo Release Breezy New Collaboration ‘Sun in Our Eyes’

MØ and Diplo continue their creative streak with the nostalgic new single “Sun in Our Eyes.” The song is the lead single off MØ’s sophomore album Forever Neverland, due out on October 19th.

“Sun in Our Eyes” has the Danish singer looking back on summers past, having memories of a lover during the summertime. “I feel the sunlight on my head/ The scent of summer in my bed/ When we were footprints in the sand/ Stealing liquor making plans,” she sings.

Diplo and MØ first joined forces in 2013 for the track “XXX 88” off her debut album No Mythologies to Follow. Their biggest hits together were with Diplo’s EDM trio Major Lazer. The singles “Lean On” (with DJ Snake) and “Cold Water” (with Justin Bieber) were Top Five hits in the US and hit Number One in various countries around the world.