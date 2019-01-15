Watch Mø’s Moonlit ‘Blur’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

Mø dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her Forever Neverland track “Blur.” The Danish pop star’s tour begins tonight. Mø and her band performed “Blur” in front of a large moon that was backlit by a red light. It matched the song’s opening lyrics: “Under the bad, bad moon tonight/Baby you should trust me.” From there, she danced and belted in front of the moon orb for an alluringly menacing performance.

Forever Neverland is the singer-songwriter’s sophomore LP, arriving four years after her debut No Mythologies to Follow. It was released in October and features guest spots form Diplo, Empress of and Charli XCX. After he debut LP, Mø saw mainstream success with collaborations like “Lean ON” and “Cold Water” with Major Lazer.

“Obviously, that opened so many doors,” she recently told Rolling Stone. “I needed to try out a lot of different kinds of methods, different sounds until I knew what the second album was gonna be like.”

Her Forever Neverland tour launches in Washington, D.C. tonight with support from Abra. Later on in the trek, for the West Coast leg, she’ll be joined by Mykki Blanco.