MNEK Suggests She Can Steal Your Boyfriend in Cheeky New ‘Girlfriend’ Video

British singer-songwriter MNEK snatches a girl’s boyfriend in the sleek, cheeky video for his single, “Girlfriend.” The song appeared on his 2018 debut LP Language.

The video begins with a man taking a phone call from his irate girlfriend as MNEK listens from bed. The man lies to said girlfriend, saying he’s at work, before getting back into bed to spoon the singer-slash-sidepiece. The song has MNEK wondering when this guy will not only come clean to his partner but also come out. Between scenes of MNEK performing and cuddling, the girlfriend becomes increasingly more upset as she begins to bake. The video ends with the girlfriend discovering scandalous texts on her boyfriend’s phone after he finally makes it home.

Prior to releasing Language, the London-born singer had made a name for himself as an in-demand songwriter and producer. Some of his credits include Beyoncé’s “Hold Up” and Madonna’s “Living for Love.” Along with rolling out his debut LP last year, Mnek also collaborated with Hailee Steinfeld on the song “Colour.”