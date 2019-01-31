Mitski Gets Animated in New ‘A Pearl’ Video

Mitski has collaborated with Spotify on a striking new video for her song “A Pearl.” The surreal animated video begins with a barefoot woman in a white dress walking across a surreal landscape. The mysterious figure runs through an ornate living room and, as guitar riffs carry the song into a crescendo, she falls into a colorful abyss and eventually swims in the ocean.

According to Spotify, the video, designed by Saad Moosajee and Danae Gosset, was made in 3D and 1,480 individual frames were painted, drawn and illustrated. “I think it’s beautiful and I’m honored my music accompanies it,” Mitski tweeted.

“A Pearl” is the fourth single off last year’s superb Be the Cowboy, Mitski’s fifth studio album. She wrapped up her sold out supporting tour last year with four nights at Brooklyn Steel. The Be the Cowboy tour will resume in Europe this week and will return to the U.S. in the spring.

“I don’t really see the point in putting together a bunch of words for the sake of my own expression,” she told Rolling Stone last year. “I’m interested in having someone understand me.”