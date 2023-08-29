Mitski to Throw ‘Double Features’ of New Album and Classic Films

Mitski stans will get to listen to her new album early and watch some classic films at listening parties the singer is hosting across the U.S. and Australia prior to the release of her new album. On Tuesday, Mitski announced that she’ll throw “music and film double features” in support of her new album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, out Sept. 15.

Depending on the location, The Land will be played alongside films 1954’s La Strada, 1978’s Days of Heaven, Donna Deitch’s Desert Hearts, and 1989’s Drugstore Cowboy. Events in the U.S., co-hosted with Spotify, will be held in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville, on Sept. 7.

The night before the album’s release, Mitski will also host an album listening experience at a planetarium in Japan.

The singer released two singles — “Star” and “Heaven” — last week. “Star” offers a stunning atmospheric slow-burn, reaching a shimmering apex as Mitski sings, “That love’s gone/We just see it shining/We’ve traveled very far/I’ll keep a leftover light/Burning so you can keep looking up/Isn’t that worth holding on.”

“Heaven,” meanwhile, swings and sways like a vintage country ballad, though the pockets of orchestral pomp peppered throughout lead to a denouement steeped in something more classical.

Mitski previously described The Land as her "most American album" in a press statement. Emphasizing the theme of love, she added, "The best thing I ever did in my life was to love people. I wish I could leave behind all the love I have, after I die, so that I can shine all this goodness, all this good love that I've created onto other people."

Double Feature + Early listening Party Locations on Sept. 7

Chicago, IL @ Davis Theater [Drugstore Cowboy]

Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre [La Strada]

Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios Fairfax [Days of Heaven]

Nashville, TN @ Belcourt Theatre [Drugstore Cowboy]

New York, NY @ Village East by Angelika [Desert Hearts]

London, UK @ Everyman Screen on the Green [Desert Hearts]

Sydney, AU @ Ritz Cinemas [Days of Heaven]

Melbourne, AU @ Lido Cinemas [Days of Heaven]

Tokyo Planetarium Album Listening Experience

Thursday, Sept. 14 @ Cosmo Planetarium Shibuya