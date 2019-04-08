See Mitski Lose Herself in Live Video for ‘Drunk Walk Home’

When Mitski was scheduled to wrap up her North American tour in Brooklyn last year, she added a fourth date when all three sold out rapidly. “We’re adding a *fourth* Brooklyn Steel show on December 3rd because we love NY forever,” she said. “This will be the last available show for 2018.”

The singer-songwriter released a live video of “Drunk Walk Home” from the four-night stint. “Fuck you and your money!” she screams on the Bury Me at Makeout Creek track, strands of hair in her face, hands emphatically above her head. For those who haven’t experienced Mitski live, this is what it’s like: her intense, jaw-dropping stage presence silences the crowd, making it hard to look away. “And I sit on the curb ’cause it’s the prettiest night,” she confesses, before convulsing on the ground. “You know I wore this dress for you/These killer heels for you.”

Mitski asked filmmaker Derrick Belcham to capture some of the Brooklyn shows, “Mostly to commemorate the first big Be The Cowboy tour, especially since I knew we wouldn’t repeat the same set again after that round of tours,” she said in a statement. “Now that we’ve started to tour a new set this year, I wanted to put this video out as a goodbye to this old set, and a thank you to everyone who came to the shows last year.”

This year, Mitski resumed her Be the Cowboy tour. She’ll be playing North America throughout the summer, performing at The Governors Ball in New York on May 31st and taping a performance at ACL Live in early June.