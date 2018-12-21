Watch Mitski Take 2018 Victory Lap on ‘Kimmel’

For Mitski, 2018 was a career-defining year. She took a creative risk with her album Be the Cowboy by moving away from alt-rock and embracing disco, glam and showtimes – as we mentioned in the album’s entry on our list of the 50 best albums of the year. Rob Sheffield put her deeply vulnerable song “A Pearl” on his best-of list, comparing her to both Morrissey and Johnny Marr.

She also toured with Lorde and moved into bigger venues herself. Despite her growing fame, she kept fans guessing on the real stories behind her confessional songs: “I think it’s a generally rational thing for all my peers to want to share everything, but I’m very private and protected,” she told Rolling Stone. “Maybe also it’s because I already write these personal songs. My needs are met. I already give my soul and my songs. I don’t want to also give you my life. I want something for myself.”

The singer took a victory lap with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel live last night, where she performed two songs, the Euro-disco rave-up “Nobody” and the bittersweet “Two Slow Dancers.” The singer is not slowing down next year, hitting the road with Jay Som beginning March 29th at Pittsburgh’s Mr. Smalls Theatre.