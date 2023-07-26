Mitski, Your Best American Girl, Is Back With Her ‘Most American Album’ Yet

Indie fans rejoiced on Monday when Mitski reactivated her social media accounts and announced a new album. And now we get a first glimpse of The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We, out September 15, with its first single.

“Bug Like an Angel” opens with cozy acoustic guitar, and in typical Mitski fashion, the track has a tightly-packed first verse with a gut-punch kicker: “Sometimes a drink feels like family.” Then a choir enters, reiterating, “Family!”

The single is accompanied by a video directed by Noel Paul, which features an elderly woman stumbling on a cobblestone street outside a bar. Mitski is a part of the choir, strumming her guitar in a corner while other members welcome the woman, only to get rejected by her at the end.

The Land Is Inhospitable And So Are We marks Mitski’s seventh album and fourth on Dead Oceans. She worked on it with her longtime producer Patrick Hyland and recorded at Nashville’s Bomb Shelter and Los Angeles’ Sunset Sound. The album follows Laurel Hell, released in February 2022, which she spoke about in her Rolling Stone cover story.

In a statement, Mitski cited The Land as “my most American album.” Describing the record, she also emphasized the theme of love: “The best thing I ever did in my life was to love people. I wish I could leave behind all the love I have, after I die, so that I can shine all this goodness, all this good love that I’ve created onto other people.”

Ebru Yildiz*

The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We Tracklist

1. Bug Like an Angel

2. Buffalo Replaced

3. Heaven

4. I Don’t Like My Mind

5. The Deal

6. When Memories Snow

7. My Love Mine All Mine

8. The Frost

9. Star

10. I’m Your Man

11. I Love Me After You