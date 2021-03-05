Mitski Has Written the Soundtrack for a Sci-Fi Western Graphic Novel

Mitski has written and recorded the score for This Is Where We Fall, an upcoming science-fiction graphic novel by Chris Miskiewicz and Vincent Kings. The soundtrack marks her first new music since her 2018 album Be the Cowboy, and on Friday she shared a song from it titled “The Baddy Man.”
“It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book,” Mitski tells Rolling Stone. “It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!”
This Is Where We Fall is described by writer and co-creator Chris Miskiewicz (Thomas Alsop, Grateful Dead Origins) as “a science-fiction Western that deals with death, theology, and the afterlife,” and is also the graphic novel debut of illustrator Vincent Kings.
The graphic novel will be published May 5th in a standard softcover edition, as well as a hardcover edition with a cassette featuring the Mitski score. A limited deluxe edition, sold through publisher Z2 Comics’ website, will feature an exclusive vinyl soundtrack limited to 1,000 copies.