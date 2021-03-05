 Mitski Has Written the Soundtrack for a Sci-Fi Western Graphic Novel - Rolling Stone
Mitski Has Written the Soundtrack for a Sci-Fi Western Graphic Novel

This Is Where We Fall is out May 5th

Bao Ngo*

Mitski has written and recorded the score for This Is Where We Fall, an upcoming science-fiction graphic novel by Chris Miskiewicz and Vincent Kings. The soundtrack marks her first new music since her 2018 album Be the Cowboy, and on Friday she shared a song from it titled “The Baddy Man.”

“It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book,” Mitski tells Rolling Stone. “It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!”

This Is Where We Fall is described by writer and co-creator Chris Miskiewicz (Thomas Alsop, Grateful Dead Origins) as “a science-fiction Western that deals with death, theology, and the afterlife,” and is also the graphic novel debut of illustrator Vincent Kings.

Z2 Comics

The graphic novel will be published May 5th in a standard softcover edition, as well as a hardcover edition with a cassette featuring the Mitski score. A limited deluxe edition, sold through publisher Z2 Comics’ website, will feature an exclusive vinyl soundtrack limited to 1,000 copies.

