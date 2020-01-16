Mitski Delivers Rare Televised Performance on ‘Austin City Limits’

In late 2019, Mitski taped an episode of Austin City Limits, and her episode premieres this Saturday, January 18th on PBS.

On Thursday, the show shared an clip of her performance of “I Will” with Rolling Stone, featuring her now-trademark stage choreography atop of a kitchen table.

Mitski is currently on hiatus from music and live performances, following more than five years of touring her albums Bury Me at Makeout Creek (2014), Puberty 2 (2016) and Be the Cowboy (2018). She closed out her most recent tour with a two-night residency at Central Park’s SummerStage in New York this past September, with Lucy Dacus as her opening act.

“It’s time to be a human again,” she tweeted in June. “I’ve been on non-stop tour for over five years, I haven’t had a place to live during this time, and I sense that if I don’t step away soon, my self-worth/identity will start depending too much on staying in the game.”

The full Austin City Limits episode will include seven more songs from Mitski, along with a set by North Carolina band Rainbow Kitten Surprise.