Mitski, David Byrne Lead Colossal ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Soundtrack With ‘This Is a Life’

Mitski and David Byrne are kicking off the colossal Son Lux-scored soundtrack to the A24 film Everything Everywhere All at Once with “This Is a Life.”

The 49-track companion album arrives April 8 alongside the nationwide release of the sci-fi comedy film directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known conjointly as Daniels.

“This Is a Life” opens the Everything Everywhere All at Once soundtrack, preceding contributions from Moses Sumney (“Fence”) and Randy Newman (“Now We’re Cookin”) in addition to Rob Moose, Nina Moffitt, and Chris Pattishall. Across the expansive record, Andre 3000 pops up with his flute on four tracks, including “My Life Without You,” “The Boxcutter,” “Dog Fight,” and “Pinky Fight.

The two hours of music on the soundtrack marks what Son Lux — the experimental trio of Rafiq Bhatia, Ian Chang, and Ryan Lott — have referred to as their “most ambitious undertaking to date,” completed over the course of two years. In a statement, they said: “Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once molds a multi-dimensional adventure out of a weary Chinese American woman’s scramble to complete her taxes. The film stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.