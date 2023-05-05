Divorce, a Bandmate Exit, and a Label Drop: Misterwives Are Turning ‘Sucker Punches’ Into Raw Music

MisterWives is taking the “sucker punches” of the last few years and turning them into their best music yet. On Friday, the indie pop group premiered their song “Nosebleeds” with Rolling Stone and announced an album of the same name. The new collection of tracks was inspired by what lead singer Mandy Lee calls “the perfect storm for how bands fall apart,” and showcases their resilience facing obstacles.

In 2020, the band — comprising Lee, bassist William Hehir, guitarist Marc Campbell, drummer Etienne Bowler, and keyboardist Mike Murphy — announced that Lee and Bowler had decided to separate romantically but continue on with the group, a decision that in and of itself could’ve led to a disbanding. The following year, trumpeter Jesse Blum revealed that he was leaving the band after eight years. And that same year, the group was dropped by their label, Fueled by Ramen.

“Still standing despite [all the obstacles], felt like a pretty big triumph and moment to allow ourselves to create our fourth record with no limitations and without feeling boxed into what others might expect from us,” lead singer Mandy Lee tells Rolling Stone. “Being kept high up in the Nosebleeds and on the outside of where you want to be has been a reoccurring dynamic in my life, especially in an industry that has profited off moving the goalpost or cutting ties if you don’t conform to how they see fit.”

For Lee, “Nosebleeds” became the first step toward allowing for “uninhibited acceptance of myself without outside approval” and creating a record that’s a “response to the punches that leaned into the messy middle without fast forwarding to a silver lining.”

"Nosebleeds was a homecoming to truth and freedom of self-expression. In doing so, we find ourselves in new territory both sonically and lyrically that unlocked our most raw and empowering music yet," she explains. "Learning along the way that the journey is both heavy and delicate, vulnerable and strong, betrayal and trust, ugly and beautiful."

The Jax Anderson-directed music video for the first single captures Lee in a seeming fever dream, going back in time in an attempt to protect her inner child, “the person you were before life dragged you through the trenches.”

“Through symbolism of movement, she teaches me how to get back to who I was before the world told me who to be,” Lee says of the visual. “The video leads to a doorway that looks like an escape from the madness only to find myself thrown into a never-ending staircase symbolizing the journey to healing will always be a continuous one.”

Nosebleeds tracklist:

Out Of Your Mind Dagger Nosebleeds All The Same Sideways Trigger Pull Too Late SIlver Lining Trip Around The Sun Flower Moon Broken Glass Other Side End Of My Rope Ultraviolet

MisterWives & Bishop Briggs’ The Don’t Look Down Tour dates

Sept. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 9 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sept. 10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Sept. 12 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Sept. 15 – New York, NY @ Pier 17

Sept. 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sept. 17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Sept. 19 – Toronto, ON @ History

Sept. 20 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

Sept. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

Sept. 23 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Sept. 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Sept. 26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sept. 27 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

Sept. 29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sept. 30 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

Oct. 1 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 4 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

Oct. 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

Oct. 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Oct. 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Oct. 11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

Oct. 13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

Oct. 15 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo