Missy Elliott Celebrates Girl Groups Through the Decades in 'Why I Still Love You' Video
Missy Elliott Celebrates Girl Groups Through the Decades in ‘Why I Still Love You’ Video

Monica makes a cameo appearance in Iconology clip

Missy Elliott leads her own girl group, Missy and the Demeanors, in her new video for “Why I Still Love You.”

The clip — co-directed by Missy and Derek Blanks — starts off with a little girl looking at a portrait of a Sixties girl group leader (played by Missy) in a museum. Her mother (the R&B singer Monica in a cameo) tells the little girl that Missy and the Demeanors were an iconic girl group throughout the decades, leading into a dream sequence where Missy performs with her backing trio in the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties, with all the outrageous fashion choices to match.

“Why I Still Love You” was featured on Missy Elliott’s latest EP, Iconology, released this past August. She performed a career-spanning medley of her hit songs and iconic videos at the 2019 VMAs, featuring the original backup dancer from the “Work It” video, Alyson Stoner. This week she was announced as a headliner for New York’s Governors Ball festival.

