Missy Elliott, Stevie Nicks, Vampire Weekend to Headline Governors Ball

Missy Elliott, Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Flume, and Stevie Nicks are among the top artists set to perform at Governors Ball 2020, taking place June 5th through 7th at Randall’s Island Park in New York.

The 10th iteration of the festival will also feature Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., Portugal. The Man, Summer Walker, Foals, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Bleachers, Danny Brown, Of Monsters and Men, Steve Lacy, Alessia Cara, Swae Lee, Snail Mail, Dominic Fike, Arizona, Oliver Tree, Cuco, Pup, Charly Bliss, YBN Cordae, Slowthai, Black Midi, Jay Som, and Nasty Cherry. A complete lineup is available on the Governors Ball website.

Along with all the music, per a press release, Governors Ball 2020 will also boast food, lawn games, pop-up performances from subway and street performers, and art installations.

Three-day general admission and VIP tickets for Governors Ball will go on sale Friday, January 17th, at noon ET. Complete info is available on the Gov Ball site.

Governors Ball notably marks the only live date Missy Elliott has scheduled so far for 2020. The rapper has made just a handful of festival appearances over the past few years, popping up at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans in 2018 and 2019, and last year also performing at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival in Virginia. Missy released an EP, Iconology, in 2019 that marked her first record since 2005’s The Cookbook.

Most of the other top-billed headliners at Governors Ball have projects out or in the works: Tame Impala will release their new LP, The Slow Rush, in February; Cyrus is reportedly prepping a new album, She Is Miley Cyrus, for later this year; and Vampire Weekend and Flume both dropped projects in 2019.