Afropunk Founder Enlists Missy Elliott, Kali Uchis, Jhené Aiko for New Festival

Missy Elliott, Kali Uchis, Jhené Aiko, Ozuna, and Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals will perform at the inaugural LETSGETFR.EE Carnival. The festival, set for Aug. 20 and 21 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, has set out to be the largest diversity-focused, purpose-driven music experience in the U.S.

The lineup also includes Flatbush Zombies, Jorja Smith, Major Lazer Sound System, Wizkid, and Jai Wolf.

LETSGETFR.EE was created by Matthew Morgan, the founder and ex-head of AFROPUNK festivals, along with Jocelyn Cooper and in partnership with global creative agency Anomaly. The mission of the event is “to close the equity gap for Black, Brown, Asian, and other underrepresented people in the entertainment industry, with the aim of achieving a diversified workforce across all levels in the industry by 2030.” To implement this, LETSGETFR.EE has committed to only work with brands and companies who commit to long-term systemic change.

Tickets will be available via DICE. Queens residents who present a valid address can gain access to the presale by registering through DICE starting Tuesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. ET through Sunday, March 6 at 10 p.m. ET. The Queens presale begins on Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Wednesday, March 9 at 10 a.m. ET.