Missy Elliott, John Prine, Yusuf/Cat Stevens Among 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees

Missy Elliott, John Prine and Yusuf/Cat Stevens are among the 2019 inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Country great Tom T. Hall, R&B hitmaker Dallas Austin and “Peaceful Easy Feeling” writer Jack Tempchin will also be honored at the June 13th induction ceremony at New York’s Marriott Marquis Hotel. Additional special awards honorees will be announced soon.

This year’s induction class is the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s first since Chic legend Nile Rodgers assumed the role of the organization’s chairman.

“The first thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the second thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the third thing you need to know is it’s about the song. That’s true now more than ever but It has always been about the song so I’m very proud that in my first year as Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame that we are recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time,” Rodgers said in a statement.

“The 2019 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres and gender, highlighting our dedicated mission to honor music creators who have enriched our lives. These are writers who in their time literally transformed music and helped make what’s happening today possible.”

I was thrilled to hear about my induction into the @SongwritersHOF. I have been proud to make my living as a songwriter for almost 50 years now. I have to say it's a bonus to be elected by your fellow songwriters. Thank You to the Songwriters Hall Of Fame – JP#SHOF2019 pic.twitter.com/KRLV2Qneoi — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) January 12, 2019

“Established in 1969, the Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) serves as a vital bridge between music’s past and future,” the organization noted. “In the Hall, musical pioneers are enshrined and celebrated, while the organization’s outreach to the music community grooms the next generation of troubadours.”

A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song; Elliott registered her first Hot 100 Top 10 hit as a featured artist in 1999 with “Hot Boyz.”