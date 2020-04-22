 Missy Elliott Transforms into Vibrant Museum Art in 'Cool Off' Video - Rolling Stone
Missy Elliott Transforms into Vibrant Museum Art in New ‘Cool Off’ Video

Iconology EP song’s visual features a cameo from Teyana Taylor reprising her role from “DripDemeanor”

Missy Elliott springs to life as various pieces of art in a museum in the new video for “Cool Off.” It’s the final single to receive a visual from her 2019 EP, Iconology.

In the Daniel Russell-directed clip, the rapper appears as a bronze statue that begins to sing, surrounded by other living statues that groove alongside her. The museum confines transform into a pulsating club with lights and pop-art backgrounds as the opening scene is interspersed with clips of a vibrant crew of neon-clad dancers twerking. Meanwhile, Elliott reappears in a colorful outfit as a bobbing, tilting doll rolling around to the beats. Towards the end of the video, Teyana Taylor reprises her museum guide role from Elliott’s “DripDemeanor” video. While in a gallery featuring paintings of the rapper, Taylor talks to a young girl in a gallery about Elliott, describing her as “the greatest, most timeless woman of all time.”

Elliott’s “Cool Off” clip follows videos for Iconology‘s “Why I Still Love You,” “DripDemeanor” featuring Sum1 and “Throw it Back.” Last summer, she received MTV’s Video Vanguard Award, which paid homage to her outstanding achievements in the medium. Elliott performed a career-spanning medley of her hits during the ceremony.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Missy Elliott, Teyana Taylor

