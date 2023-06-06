Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges Wonder What Could Be on ‘If You Were Mine’

The two Texas natives Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges make pretty convincing cases for themselves on their newly-released duet “If You Were Mine.” The country song, which marks Lambert’s first release of the year, imagines everything they’d do to keep love close — from catching stars from the sky to capturing the moon itself.

“I’d memorize you like a scripture/Hang on every word,” Bridges promises before Lambert offers: “I’d make you my whole world/Boy, if I was her.” Closing out the song’s bridge, he adds: “Girl, for what it’s worth.”

“I have been a big fan of Leon for a while because he is very authentic as an artist and I love his music,” Lambert shared in a statement. “I wrote this song with Ashley Monroe and Jesse Frasure specifically with Leon in mind. Since we are both from Texas, we threw in a few Texas references, of course—the Frio River being one.”

She added: “When we finished this song, we sent it to Leon in hopes that he would want to collaborate and we were so glad that he said yes. I have really enjoyed getting to know him and I’m happy to have him as a new friend.”

On Instagram, Lambert shared footage of herself and Bridges recording the single and expanded on how the duet came to be. "If hadn't wanted to cut it, I wouldn't have released it," she wrote in the caption. "So glad he said yes and that it's here."

“If You Were Mine” follows the release of Lambert’s ninth studio album Palomino, which arrived just over a year ago. Bridges hasn’t shared an album in nearly two years, having released Gold-Diggers Sound in 2021.