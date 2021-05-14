 Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall Perform 'In His Arms' - Rolling Stone
Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall Perform ‘In His Arms’ on ‘Colbert’

Trio released the rustic Marfa Tapes earlier this month

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Thursday night to perform their Marfa Tapes track “In His Arms.”

The trio gave the simple, sweet song an appropriate set-up, playing guitar and singing in front of a wood-beam backdrop surrounded by Edison bulbs. “Is he playing in some house band in Dallas?/Is he breaking horses in San Antone?” Lambert sang. “Is he all alone in the neon light?/I wish I was in his arms tonight.”

Lambert, Ingram and Randall recorded The Marfa Tapes in Marfa, Texas, where the three of them have held many songwriting retreats over the past few years. With the help of producer Brandon Bell, they recorded the album entirely outside on a 5,000-acre ranch, giving The Marfa Tapes an extremely rustic sound.

“Brandon’s interesting because most engineers would not take this on and be OK with it,” Randall told Rolling Stone in a feature on the album. “There was nothing pristine about the situation. We literally took some microphones and a Pro Tools rig out to the desert.”

The trio released The Marfa Tapes earlier this month, and have since performed several songs from the album onstage during Lambert’s ongoing residency at Billy Bob’s Texas.

