Officials Identify Victim at Minneapolis Punk Show

Officials have identified the victim who was killed during a shooting at a punk show held at a Minneapolis home on Friday, Aug. 11. Nicholas Trevor Golden, who also went by August Golden, was killed, and at least six were injured when, per reports, two suspected gunmen opened fire into the backyard of the home.

Minneapolis police responded to the shooting at house venue Nudieland around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, according to the Star Tribune, where two men reportedly walked up an alley and began shooting. Responding officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds in the backyard.

Golden was 35 when he died from a gunshot wound to the chest at 10:15 p.m. on Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced in a news release. While Golden’s name had not been released by officials until Tuesday, a GoFundMe was created shortly after the incident for Golden’s partner, which described the mass shooting as a “senseless act of violence” that was “committed by strangers.” A separate GoFundMe was started to raise funds for all the victims who were shot and injured as well as those living at Nudieland; it identifies Golden as having been one of the residents.

The two suspects reportedly fled on foot. Police continued their search on Saturday. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Saturday that police believe at least one person at the house was being targeted by a shooter.

"We believe the shooting was targeted," he said; he did not address a possible motive. "And we have two males that fled northbound through the alleyway after the shooting."

“We believe the shooting was targeted,” he said; he did not address a possible motive. “And we have two males that fled northbound through the alleyway after the shooting.”

“We have no further updates at this time,” a spokesperson for Minneapolis Police Department said on Tuesday regarding the alleged shooters.